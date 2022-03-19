One person in critical condition after shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

Two people were injured — with one hospitalized in critical condition — after a shooting in south Fort Worth Saturday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

At about 5:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue after they received reports of gunshots.

Officers made the scene and found two gunshot victims. One individual was in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

The shooter is in custody, and detectives have been notified, according to police.