One person in critical condition after three shot in York over the weekend: police

York City Police are investigating a shooting that injured three individuals early Saturday morning, leaving one in critical condition, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 12:28 a.m. to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a reported shooting and found three males with gunshot wounds, the release states.

One is in critical condition, and two did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

All three were taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment, the release states.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

