One person critically injured in Fort Worth shooting after argument escalates

One person was shot after an argument in Fort Worth around 8 p.m. Friday after an argument escalated, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police said homicide detectives have already been notified. A spokesperson for Fort Worth police did not immediately reply to a request for confirmation on whether the victim was still alive or had died.

The shooting took place in the 7800 block of Garza Avenue. Police said the verbal altercation escalated into a physical exchange before the person was shot.

No information was released about the victim or the shooter, and police did not say if they have anybody in custody.