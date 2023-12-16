One person critically injured in NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person was critically injured in a house fire near NW 27th Street and Drexel Boulevard at around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

House fire near NW 27th Street and Drexel Boulevard. Image courtesy KFOR.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says flames were coming from the back side of the home, and four people were inside at the time of the fire.

Three people made it out safely, while fire crews rescued a fourth from inside the home. Both EMSA and a medical chopper were called to rush the victim to the hospital.

No other details about the person’s condition or the cause of the fire are available at this time.

