One person critically injured in shooting at Johnson Park in Everman, police say

Everman police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a person at Johnson Park on Monday evening.

The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital by the Everman Fire Department, police said. No further information was released about the victim.

No suspects were in custody, police said in social media post about 7:40 p.m.

The park is in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway. Authorities said it was “a very active scene” with a heavy police presence and asked the public to avoid the area.

