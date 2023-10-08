Security guard shoots man allegedly pointing gun at woman in Uptown

A security guard jumped into action in Uptown Sunday morning after a man reportedly pointed a gun at a woman.

CMPD said the security guard shot the man, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Uptown, right by the Spectrum Center.

Channel 9′s crew at the scene said there was a heavy police presence in front of the Spring Hill Suites hotel.

CMPD said the security guard is cooperating with the investigation, and CMPD is not looking for other suspects.

This is the latest in a string of Uptown shootings in the past week.

