One person critically injured after they were struck by vehicle
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Gravel said her facial paralysis "took me for a loop." People within the Bell's palsy community are glad she's speaking out.
The boss of the nation's sixth-largest lender is making it clear that his bank needs to get even bigger in the wake of the industry's 2023 crisis.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
E-commerce company eBay said today that it plans to let go of 1,000 employees or around 9% of its workforce due to the ongoing economic conditions. The company's CEO Jamie Iannone admitted that the company hired fast, but it didn't grow enough to justify the headcount.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
A recent patient survey reveals that people of different races are concerned that the way they dress determines the type of care they receive from their physician.
Investment firms and funding organizations are being struck with complaints, and in some cases, federal lawsuits, over the constitutionality of financially supporting BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) entrepreneurs. Most recently, the American Alliance for Equal Rights — a conservative activist organization that opposes affirmative action — initiated a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, which awards $20,000 Strivers Grants to Black women entrepreneurs. The suit claims that the Fearless Fund violates the Civil Rights Act's prohibition of racial discrimination in business contracts because other races aren't being considered for venture funding.
Worried about a yeast infection? Try one of these at-home yeast infection tests.
Check out the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV in spy shots out testing in winter.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour has confirmed layoffs. The studio reportedly let go around 45 staff members and it said the layoffs "represented less than three percent of our total workforce."
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow blower could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
Malicious hackers have begun mass-exploiting two critical zero-day vulnerabilities in Ivanti’s widely used corporate VPN appliance. At the time, Ivanti said it was aware of “less than 10 customers” affected by the "zero-day" flaws, described as such given that Ivanti had no time to fix the flaws before they were exploited.
'Gives my achy hands a break,' said one of 85,000+ shoppers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include extreme nausea and vomiting. Like Kate Middleton, this mom was hospitalized for it.
Strategists see upcoming earnings reports as an important test of whether stocks' dismal performance in 2024 will continue in the weeks ahead.