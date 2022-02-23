One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 25-year-old Green Bay man on west side

GREEN BAY - Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane early Wednesday.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said officers believe this was an "isolated incident" and there's no ongoing risk to the community.

A resident inside the home called dispatchers at 3:25 a.m. to report the death, Davis said. The victim knew residents of the home but lived elsewhere in Green Bay.

Davis did not identify the victim or the person who was later taken into custody, and he said police are still working out details including the cause of death, when the man was killed and what charges will be filed.

The home is just south of West Mason Street, and east of Fireman's Park.

The story will be updated with details from the news conference.

