One person in custody after weekend shooting on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police say

The Myrtle Beach Police Department have arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Ocean Boulevard on Saturday.

Edward Arnell Williams Jr., of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams was denied bond Thursday morning by a judge in Charlotte. He is awaiting an extradition hearing Friday at 9 a.m.

“This arrest is the direct result of the willingness of our visitors and citizens to cooperate with our police department by sending in video and other information to our investigators,” Chief Amy Prock said in a release sent Thursday. “Cases like this prove to our community that we will seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and hold them accountable.”

The Violent Criminal Apprehension Team from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department aided in the arrest.

The shooting occurred on 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they are seeking additional traffic-related charges for the driver of the pick-up truck involved in the incident.