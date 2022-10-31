One person dead, 3 people shot in car after shooting in Brookhaven
Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near N. Cliff Valley Way and N. Druid Hills Road.
Police told Channel 2 Actions News they responded to the scene after a call about several shots fired. When they got to the address they located a car with 4 people inside.
Three of the 4 occupants had been shot and was transported to a local hospital. The fourth occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.
At this time, Brookhaven police are working to identify suspect.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department.
