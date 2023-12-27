One person dead, another hurt after SUV goes off 300-foot cliff in rural East County

JACUMBA, Calif. — One person died and another person was hurt in a crash Tuesday after a vehicle lost control and plunged over a 300-foot cliff in the Jacumba area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:43 p.m. near McCain Valley Rd. and I-8 Highway West, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed to FOX 5.

According to the California Highway Patrol log, the vehicle cut across multiple lanes before going over the cliff.

One person died at the scene while the other person was able to climb out of the vehicle with moderate injuries, per Cal Fire San Diego.

First responders are working on lifting the vehicle and the deceased person up the side of the cliff and back onto the roadway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

