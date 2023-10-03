One person dead, another injured in Mead shooting

Oct. 2—One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Saturday morning in Mead, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 911 calls for a shooting at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Hawthorne Road, according to a sheriff's office news release. Callers reported a security guard at the location was involved in an altercation with two people who were shot during a struggle.

In a Monday release, the sheriff's office said the two people were contacted about trespassing on federal land. At some point they had an argument with the security guard, it became physical and the security guard shot them, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, Spokane police and medical personnel arrived and found two wounded people, deputies said. One died at the scene, and the second sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

The release said Major Crimes detectives and Forensic Unit technicians processed and documented the scene.

Hawthorne Road from Nevada Street to Parksmith Drive was closed for several hours.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name, cause and manner of death when appropriate, according to the sheriff's office. The wounded person continued to receive medical treatment and evaluation Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the security guard was not seriously injured.

The investigation continues and no additional information was available Saturday.