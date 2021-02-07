One person dead, another is injured after Saturday night shooting at a Broward home

A Saturday night shooting at a Pompano Beach home killed one person and injured another person, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said the two people were found after multiple shots were fired from a dark blue sedan at 11:43 p.m. call near the 2200 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

One of the victims, identified as 37-year-old Izell Williams, was taken to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim, an adult man who was injured, opted to not reveal his identity under Marcy’s Law, an amendment that created a bill of rights for crime victims that give them the right to prevent disclosure of information.

The “second victim, an adult male, was transported by a neighbor to Broward Health North suffering a not life threatening gunshot wound, prior to deputies arriving on scene,” BSO said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

