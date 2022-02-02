Suspect arrested in Tuesday fatal shooting near ULM campus

One person is dead and another wounded in a shooting near the University of Louisiana Monroe Campus Tuesday afternoon, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. authorities received reports of a shooting on Spurgeon Drive, according to Monroe Police Department spokesperson Michael Fendall.

"The initial investigation showed that we had at least two people were shot," Fendall said. "One is deceased at this time and one is injured."

The shooting occurred as a result of an argument between two small groups, Fendall said.

Officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest area. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injury.

Another victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives obtained witness statements, as well as video of the incident placing 29-year-old Eugene Williams at the scene shooting a gun in the direction of the victim. Williams has been arrested for one count of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. More arrests are pending, police said.

