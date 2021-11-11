One person dead, another in jail after shooting outside Midlands bar, SC police say

One man is in jail after an overnight shooting outside of a bar left another person dead, the Camden Police Department said Thursday.

Allen Martin Adame was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said in a news release.

As of 2:30 p.m., no bond had been set for the 46-year-old, who is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, jail records show.

It was about 1:40 a.m., when officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Gadgets bar, police said. That’s on East DeKalb Street, near the intersection with Broad Street and about 1.5 miles from Camden High School.

When they arrived, officers said they found one person had died.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Adame was eventually located by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department and arrested by police, according to the release.

Police said they do not believe there are any other shooters.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.