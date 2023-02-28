One person dead, another seriously injured in Vanderburgh County shooting

Deputies on scene at a house in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road in the Union Township river bottoms of Vanderburgh County.

EVANSVILLE – One person was killed and another was shot in the face in an incident near the Dogtown boat ramp in Vanderburgh County.

Neither of the victims have been publicly identifed.

Sheriff Noah Robinson said the person killed was found inside a home in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road. The victim who was shot in the face was taken to the hospital, he said.

At least two individuals have been taken to sheriff's headquarters for questioning, but at least one potential suspect is at large, and an "East Side location" is currently under surveillance. Robinson said no other locations are considered part of the investigation at this time.

According to Robinson, "limited details" on the shooting were known as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

