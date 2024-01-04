One person dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after incident with police in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD − One person is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during an incident with police Wednesday evening.

At 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller asked for a welfare check on a home in the 1000 block of Urban Street in the village of Rothschild. Rothschild, Kronenwetter and Everest Metro police responded to the home.

When officers entered the residence, police made contact with a person. The person fled from police and ran into a bathroom, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice news release. Police followed the person, and the person pulled out a gun, according to the news release.

The person fired one shot and it resulted in a self-inflicted wound, according to the news release. Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the person was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per agency policy. No officer was injured during the incident and all officers involved were wearing body cameras, the release said.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

