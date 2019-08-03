One person dead after beach cliff collapses in Southern California

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a cliff collapse at a popular beach Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Encinitas, Calif. At least one person was reportedly killed.

One woman died and at least four other people were injured Friday afternoon when a beach cliff collapsed in Southern California, authorities say.

Two people were flown to hospitals in critical condition, and two were treated for minor injuries, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said. Police have not yet released the names or ages of any of the victims.

The cliff collapsed around 3 p.m. and trapped several people on the beach in Encinitas near San Diego.

Police had to stop searching for additional victims because the scene was too dangerous. They are now using K-9's in the search, according to local news reports. One of the boulders that fell was said to be 7 or 8 feet by 4 feet.

Lifeguards and search and rescue personnel work at the site of a cliff collapse at a popular beach Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Encinitas, Calif. More

The cliff was on Grandview Beach, a popular surf spot among locals and vacationers.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surfboards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

WATCH LIVE: #NBC7 has live, continuing coverage of the deadly cliff collapse in Leucadia, a popular beach in San Diego's North County. We're live online and on air right now: https://t.co/r6ET9KILfU pic.twitter.com/DDj3zDDH2N — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 2, 2019

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Many bluffs are fortified to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California beach cliff collapse near San Diego leaves on person dead