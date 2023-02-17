One person dead in Bonny Hill house fire in Bath, NY State Police say

New York State Police said one person was killed Thursday afternoon in a structure fire at a residence on Bonny Hill Road in Bath.

The name of the person who died is being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation, a Bath-based State Police investigator said.

According to State Police, the fire at the single-family home near the intersection with East Union Road was reported to 911 shortly after noon.

Both the Bath Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps responded to the scene amid reports of a bed-ridden person still inside the residence.

Albany Watch:NY counties warn of tax increases if state withholds $626M in federal Medicaid funding

Sports:Pro lacrosse back in Elmira, includes teams from Binghamton, Syracuse, Jim Thorpe

Fire crews from Savona, Hammondsport, Kanona, Pulteney, Thurston and Campbell were also dispatched after the original call for local responders.

The blaze is under investigation by New York State Police, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Steuben County fire investigators. State Police said the joint investigation is standard procedure for any fire that involves a fatality.

The Bath Fire Department referred all inquiries to state and county emergency officials.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Bath, NY fire at house on Bonny Hill Road leaves one dead