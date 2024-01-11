One person dead after a car became submerged in water in Aynor area. What we know

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a person died after driving their vehicle into a pond outside of Aynor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police say the person was the only one in the vehicle, which became submerged in the water.

The person was driving a Honda CRV south along a private driveway when they drove into a pond, submerging the car, according to police. It happened near Dawsey Road and Frye Road about a half mile west of Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that the crash had critical injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue’s Dive Team helped retrieve the vehicle from the water, the post said.

The name of the person has not been released.