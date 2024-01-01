One person dead after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is now dead after a crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a Subaru was traveling northbound on 71 Highway. KCPD said the person driving the car was speeding.

According to KCPD, the Suburu hit the center guard rail and began to flip near the Truman Road exit. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were closed at Truman Road for about two and a half hours. The highway has now been reopened.

