Man arrested following fatal two-car crash in Palm Desert

A man was arrested early Friday for allegedly driving under the influence during a fatal crash in Palm Desert.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on Country Club Drive near Cook Street, according to Cal Fire. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies from the Palm Desert station were called to the scene and determined the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars was deceased.

The driver of the other car, identified as Alberto Lopez of Coachella, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested, according to a release from the sheriff’s department Friday afternoon.

The local sheriff station’s traffic team then investigated the incident, briefly shutting down both streets. The team determined a Dodge Durango, driven by Lopez, was traveling east on Country Club Drive “at a high rate of speed,” before colliding into the back of another car stopped at the intersection.

Lopez, 26, was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio early Friday on a second-degree murder charge and is being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.

The sheriff department’s investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Collision:rpt@2:36 a.m. Country Club Dr. X Cook St. in Palm Desert. 2 vehicles involved. The occupant of 1 veh perished at the scene and required extrication, the occupant of the 2nd veh refused medical care after being evaluated by paramedics. @RSO investigating.#cookIC pic.twitter.com/3wuwJlDvL2 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 13, 2023

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man arrested after fatal Palm Desert crash