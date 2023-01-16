One person is dead after a double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

Action News Jax was on the scene at 2:45 this afternoon and one person was detained.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is currently interviewing one person after they responded to a shooting on the 4900 block of Portsmouth Ave. JSO confirmed two people were shot and one died.

A neighbor told Action News Jax he saw someone on the ground as the paramedics were arriving earlier.

Police said two males were shot, and one was killed.

When they arrived to the scene, one victim in his late teens to early 20s was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and pronounced dead-on scene.

The other victim, in his early 20s, was taken to a local hospital and is being treated there.

Action News Jax spoke to neighbors who said scenes like this happen all the time in this area and safety is a huge concern.

“I’m concerned because I have relatives here,” Neighbor Relative Sabrenna Chambliss said. “And you wanted your people to be safe, you want all people to be safe, especially children.”

JSO said they believe this is an isolated dispute and have identified everyone that was involved.

“I’m sorry I moved here now,” Neighbor Donna Hnatio said “It’s too much violence going on. People walking all of hours of the night down here, young kids.”

They are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information to contact them.

