One person dead after fiery North Augusta crash

One person is dead after a fiery crash on Wednesday in North Augusta.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling west on Interstate 20 at Exit 6 when it drove off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign and multiple trees, and became engulfed in fire, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, according to the release. Due to severe thermal injuries, the victim had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Lewiston Road closure: It's a go: Lewiston Road to close for I-20 interchange project through rest of the week

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One killed in North Augusta crash