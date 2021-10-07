One person dead following North Main Street shooting in Fort Worth; suspect arrested

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of North Main Street at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, Capt. Shawn Stone said in an email. As Thursday morning, the identity of the victim had not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stone said the suspected shooter is in custody and homicide unit detectives are investigating the killing.