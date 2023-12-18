One person dead following pickup, semi crash in Congress Township

One person is dead following a fiery crash on I-71 near milepost 97 in Congress Township in Wayne County, according to a release from the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, which was northbound in I-71, traveled off of the side the road and struck the rear of a parked 2009 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer at about 7:10 a.m. Friday, according to the release. The Silverado and trailer became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The driver of a Silverado pickup truck died in a crash in Congress Township, Wayne County, on Friday. Tony Orender for Ashland Times-Gazette.

The right lane of I-71 was closed for a short period of time.

Agencies assisting at the crash were Town and Country Fire and EMS, New Pittsburg Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transpiration (ODOT).

The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: One dead after pickup crashes into semi on I-71, Wayne County