One person dead following shooting on Columbus' Northeast Side.

Crime scene tape surrounds the front of a house and blocks off the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue just off Joyce Avenue Thursday night as Columbus police homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting there.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was killed Thursday night in a shooting on the city's Northeast Side.

Police were called around 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting in 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue just off Joyce Avenue in the East Linden neighborhood. Officers found one person with critical gunshot injuries.

The person was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night on the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue, the beginning of which at Joyce Avenue is shown by a marker.

No further information, including about any suspect, was immediately available.

The victim's identity will not be released until the notification of their family.

