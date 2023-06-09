One person dead following shooting in Kannapolis, police say

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Beaumont Avenue to assist EMS with an unresponsive patient shortly after 3:30 p.m.

At the scene, 48-year-old Willie Johnson, Jr. was pronounced deceased. He suffered from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said this investigation is being handled by Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070.

