One person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte.

Police said they received reports about an accident on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street shortly after 2 a.m.

At the scene, 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks was found inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Rucks was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health Main where he later died, according to police.

Police said this shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

