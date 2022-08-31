Thousand Palms shooting: Man killed woman who attacked him with knife, sheriffs say

A woman died Tuesday afternoon after she assaulted a man with a knife in Thousand Palms and he pulled a gun and shot her, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies were sent to the intersection of San Miguelito and Westchester drives just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a press release. That intersection is located in The Palm Estates and Country Club residential neighborhood.

Someone drove the woman to the nearby Roy Wilson Fire Station in Thousand Palms, where she was pronounced dead by fire personnel, sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto said.

Soto said the man was detained at the scene by sheriff's deputies. However, the department later said that no arrests have been made and homicide investigators are still working on the case.

The man was determined to a be a licensed concealed carry weapon holder, the sheriff's department said. Neither his name nor the woman's had been released by mid-morning Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Thousand Palms: Man shot, killed woman who attacked him, sheriff says