One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's Southeast Side has left one person dead.

Police 911 dispatchers said they received a call at 4:41 p.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of Holburn Avenue and Moler Road in the Millbrook neighborhood. Responding officers arrived at 4:50 p.m. and found one person, who has not been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where they died from their injuries at 5:18 p.m. according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers could not confirm whether police had taken anyone into custody at the scene. Columbus homicide detectives were not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Dispatch.com for updates.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One person has died following a shooting on Columbus' Southeast Side