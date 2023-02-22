Milwaukee police shot and killed a man who was fleeing with a gun, Chief Norman says

The Milwaukee Fire Department reported one person dead after shots were fired near North 91st Street and West Silver Spring Drive.

A police officer fatally shot a 31-year-old Milwaukee man Tuesday near North 91st Street and West Silver Spring Drive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, the incident began on the 7000 block of West Thurston Avenue around 1:48 p.m. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates.

The driver initially stopped but then fled as officers approached, Norman said.

The driver of the suspected vehicle was spotted near North 60th Street and West Thurston Avenue and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the driver ran a red light in the 9100 block of West Silver Spring Drive and struck another vehicle, Norman said.

The driver of the suspected vehicle then ran away with a gun in his hand, Norman said.

“During the foot pursuit the suspect possessed a handgun and continued fleeing with a gun in his hand," Norman said. "The officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun and the officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect.”

The officer is a 43-year-old man with more than five years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty as is routine.

Norman said it is “unknown” if the suspect pointed the gun toward officers, adding the incident in under investigation.

Norman believes no other passengers were in the suspected vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the suspected vehicle suffered no injuries, Norman said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident.

The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead investigative agency.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

