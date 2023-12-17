One person dead after head-on crash in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – One person died in a head-on crash on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol of Santa Rosa announced.

Santa Rosa CHP officers were dispatched to Roblar Road west of Stony Point Road for a reported head-on vehicle crash at 5:13 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Upon CHP officers and fire personnel’s arrival, one of the drivers succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volvo SUV was traveling westbound on Roblar Road when a Toyota truck was driving eastbound on the same road. The driver of the Volvo SUV drifted left and crossed over double yellow lines into the opposing lane, which led to a head-on crash, police said. The crash caused fatal injuries to the driver of the Toyota.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

According to the police investigation, officers determined the driver of the Volvo was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)-588-1400.

