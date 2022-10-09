One person dead after hit-and-run in Peoria

One individual is dead following an apparent hit-and-run at the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington.

The Peoria Police Department received a call about a male lying unconscious on the street around 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 9. The person was not breathing when police arrived, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. The police, fire department and AMTs attempted lifesaving measures unsuccessfully.

A bike was found on the road near the individual, and the accident is under investigation by police. The exact cause of death and the individual's name will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

Those with information can call Sgt. Stevie Hughes at 309-494-8285. To leave information anonymously, contact tip411 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.

