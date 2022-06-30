One person dead after Irving officer involved in shooting at hospital: police
One person is dead after an Irving police officer shot him or her at Baylor Scott & White Irving on Wednesday evening, according to a community alert from police.
No other injuries were reported.
There is no continued threat to the community, according to police. The department is expected to release more information shortly.
