One person dead, another critical after shooting at Scioto Townhomes in South Franklinton

Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at the Scioto Townhomes in South Franklinton.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Columbus' South Franklinton neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place in the Scioto Townhomes complex, police said.

One person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Canonby Place in the Scioto Townhomes in South Franklinton, where the red marker is on the map.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

The second person shot was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were expected to be on the scene for hours.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One dead and one critically wounded in South Franklinton shooting