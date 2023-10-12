One person dead after a Miami officer pulls out a gun, police say. Details are sparse

A plainclothes Miami police officer — working as part of a robbery tactical unit — shot and killed a man after a brief foot chase that included the man jumping a fence and attempting to retrieve a gun late Wednesday afternoon, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

The shooting happened just east of Edison Senior High School at Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street at about 5 p.m. Another man, who was taken into custody, had not been charged with a crime by early in the evening.

Police released very little about the shooting publicly, only saying the man who was shot and killed was armed and that the man in custody also had a weapon.

In a brief press release signed off on by Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, the agency said it was limited in information it could release publicly and called the shooting “an ongoing investigation.”

“It is vital that the integrity of the investigation is preserved,” the department said in a statement. “Any premature disclosure of information could potentially hinder the investigative process.”

Though police had not publicly revealed what sparked the foot chase, sources said the plainclothes officer spotted two men walking on the street and once they noticed the officer, the men took off. At one point, one of the men tossed his gun over a fence and began to climb the fence to retrieve it, the source said. That’s when the officer got out of the vehicle and yelled for the man not to touch the weapon.

When he did, sources said, the officer fired.

Police have not released the names of the man who was killed nor the person taken into custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.