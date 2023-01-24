One person dead in Monday night fire in village of Wausaukee

WAUSAUKEE - A Monday night fire in the village of Wausaukee left one person dead, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to a burning building on Elizabeth Street. No other details were given about the fire or about the victim.

The Marinette County Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim. The investigation into the fire is ongoing, the sheriff's office said, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation assisting.

Wausaukee is 40 minutes northwest of Marinette.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Village of Wausaukee fire on Monday night leaves one person dead