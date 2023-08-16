Officer shoots, kills one person in Nampa, police say. No officers injured

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

One person was fatally shot by police in Nampa on Wednesday, according to Nampa police.

The agency’s spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman that a police officer shot and killed someone. No officers were injured, according to the department.

The Nampa Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon that the shooting occurred near Midland Boulevard and North Marketplace Boulevard. The department asked drivers to avoid the area at 1:28 p.m.

“There is no further threat to the public,” Nampa police said.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, according to the department.

While this incident is the first police shooting in Nampa this year, it marks the ninth police shooting in the Treasure Valley in 2023. Not all of them have resulted in fatalities.

There have been at least nine fatal police shootings throughout Idaho this year, according to a database maintained by the Idaho Statesman.