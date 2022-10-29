One person dead, no arrest reported, after a shooting at a Fresno County Halloween party

An early-morning shooting at a large southeast Fresno Halloween party left one person dead, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Gunfire rang out shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the party off the eastern edge of town on East Hedges Avenue off De Wolf Avenue, said Tony Botti, a public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot to death.

Deputies have made no arrests. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.

Investigators remained on scene as of about noon Saturday, closing down Hedges Avenue. No one was allowed on the street.

Dozens of cars still lined the street Saturday morning, left there by partygoers. Some returned in hopes of retrieving the vehicles or other belongings but were turned away as law enforcement continued its investigation.