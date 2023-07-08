One person dead in Norway, another in custody

Jul. 7—NORWAY — One person was dead and another in custody Friday afternoon following an incident on property off Greenwood Road across from Bean Lane.

Police were called to the area at about noon. Shortly after, it was reported that a suspect had run into a mobile home.

Shots were reportedly fired in the area around 1 p.m., although that could not be immediately verified. The suspect was reported to be taken into custody a short time later.

Norway Police called for assistance from Maine State Police, which is customary in situations that involve possible homicide. The "person of interest" in the case was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

A section of Greenwood Road was closed while state and Norway investigators processed the scene. The road was later fully reopened except for a short section of road adjacent to the scene of the incident, which was restricted to one lane.

Police held a brief press conference at about 2:30 p.m., confirming the information released earlier and noting that the body of the victim was being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy. No other information was released.

Following the apprehension of the suspect, authorities said there was no risk to the public.

This story will be updated.