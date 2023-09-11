One person dead after occupants of two vehicles exchange gunfire, OKC police say

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

Oklahoma City police reported a homicide after responding to a call of shots fired this past weekend.

At about 1:57 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call in the 1300 block of NE 8. Shortly afterward, the Moore Police Department notified Oklahoma City police that a shooting victim had been brought to Norman Regional Moore Medical Center.

Police said Quantrell Steele, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle whose occupants allegedly exchanged fire with people in another vehicle.

Steele was hit by gunfire and later died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Police said the fatal shooting was Oklahoma City's 57th homicide this year.

