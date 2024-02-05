One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Ansonia following police pursuit

One person was killed when an attempted motor vehicle stop in Bridgeport led to an officer-involved shooting in Ansonia on Sunday.

Bridgeport officers conducting an investigation in the Oak Street area involving narcotics and weapons tried making a felony motor vehicle stop after 5 p.m., but the driver involved took off and headed north on Route 8, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police said the suspect drove through multiple towns and finally stopped in the 200 block of Division Street in Ansonia, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was then taken to Griffin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has not been identified.

“When a police officer uses deadly force in the course of his or her duties, it is crucial that a comprehensive investigation is conducted,” Bridgeport police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in a statement Monday. “As directed by the Connecticut Police Accountability Act, this investigation will be conducted by the Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the Ansonia/Milford Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Gilleran also said that, per department protocol, the Bridgeport police officers involved in the shooting will be assigned to work modified duty out of the chief’s office until the Inspector General determines whether the use of force was justified.

“Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter Sr. has the utmost confidence that the Office of the Inspector General will ensure a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation,” Gilleran said. “Regardless of the circumstances, loss of life is tragic. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the deceased.”

“We support our Bridgeport police officers as they continue to partner with the community by providing quality police services and creating a safe environment through fair and impartial enforcement of the law,” Gilleran said.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the Office of the Inspector General at 203-806-1595.

Bridgeport police said they will not be releasing any further details about the shooting and that any additional information will come from the Inspector General.