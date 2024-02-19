One person dead, one critically injured after shooting outside of McCook bar

A suspect is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a southwest suburban bar left one person dead and another critically injured.

Police responded to the parking lot of All-Star Bar & Grill in McCook, located at 7947 W. 47th St., after a report of a disturbance. Officers found two people who had been shot multiple times about a half block away, McCook police said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to Loyola Hospital. A man was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other person was in critical condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was in custody.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and remain committed to upholding justice for the victims and their families,” the statement said.

