One person dead, one detained after shooting in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Twin Oaks community Wednesday night.

Deputies responded at 6:10 p.m. to a domestic-related shooting on Teakwood Circle near Forrest Park Drive off of New Warrington Road.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and a suspect was detained. Officials say this started as an argument that escalated to gunfire.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. No one involved has been identified.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

