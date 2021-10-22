One person dead, one in hospital after early morning shooting in Carrboro

Carrboro police say one person was shot and killed and another seriously injured early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Berkshire 54 apartments on N.C. 54.

One person died at the scene and one person was taken to UNC Hospitals with what appeared to be life threatening injuries, the Carrboro Police Department said in a news release.

Brandon Lee Freeman, 27, of 112 NC 54, Carrboro, was charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.