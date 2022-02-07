One person dead, one injured in Washington state shooting





Washington state authorities said one person is dead and another is wounded following a shooting at a local supermarket on Monday.

The Richland Police Department said officers responded to a call of an active shooter situation at a local Fred Meyer store on Monday morning.

A witness said they heard at least 10 shots fired inside the supermarket, the Tri-City Herald reported. Authorities said the suspect later fled the supermarket.

Surveillance footage shared by police showed a man wearing a plaid shirt with dark vest. Police urged those with information to call non-emergency dispatch, adding on Facebook that the suspect "is believed to be armed and dangerous."

Police said they are unsure if the suspect ran away or drove off from the supermarket. RPD said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large.

Witnesses reportedly sheltered in place in the supermarket's stock rooms, restrooms, pharmacy and offices until police arrived. Employees and customers were then escorted by authorities to the parking lot, The Tri-City Herald reported.

Federal authorities from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were at the scene Monday, CNN reported.

Neighboring schools in the area were placed on lockdown during authorities' search, schools officials told the Tri-City Herald.