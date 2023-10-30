One person dead, one injured after hit-and-run on I-25 near Santa Fe

Oct. 30—A Colorado woman is dead and another person is hospitalized following a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon on Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Eldorado, New Mexico State Police said Monday.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on northbound I-25, about three miles from the Old Santa Fe Trail exit, state police spokesman Wilson Silver confirmed in an email. An "unknown vehicle" turned in front of a 2022 Kia passenger vehicle, Silver wrote, causing the car to "leave the roadway and roll over."

Kristina Esterheld, 37, of Arvada, Colo., died from her injuries after being taken to an area hospital for treatment, Silver wrote.

The other occupant of the Kia also was taken to a hospital. Police said that person's condition is unknown.

State police are leading an active investigation to find the driver who fled from the crash, Silver wrote.