One person dead after Ontario police chase and shooting

A police chase that began in Ontario and entered Pomona ended in a shooting that left one person dead Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Cpl. Bill Lee, an Ontario Police Department spokesperson, said he wasn't able to confirm whether an officer's shot killed the suspect or whether the suspect was armed.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 7:37 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the driver failed to yield and officers gave chase, Lee said.

Information about why officers tried to pull the vehicle over, and a vehicle description, wasn't immediately available.

The pursuit went through Montclair and into Pomona, where it ended when the suspect crashed into an uninvolved person's vehicle in the area of Kadota Avenue and 9th Street, Lee said.

He wasn't able to immediately confirm the other driver's status.

The suspect got out of the vehicle after the crash and at least one officer opened fire, Lee said. The suspect was pronounced dead after the shooting, although information on whether that was at a hospital or at the scene wasn't available late Friday.

No officers were injured during the incident, he said.

Further information about the pursuit and shooting wasn't available Friday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.