One person dead after overnight house fire near 11th and Mineral

One person died and another was rescued from an apartment fire near 11th St. and Mineral St. early Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Jones said MFD responded shortly after the call.

Officials say it took just more than two hours for firefighters to put out the flames.

Firefighters discovered an "unresponsive person" between the ages of 50-55 who later died.

Jones said another person between the ages of 45-50 was taken to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said the Wisconsin Red Cross was notified of the fire and is assisting those who were displaced.

Four apartments in the multi-family two-story residence were destroyed and 11 people were displaced.

Any Milwaukee residents who are in need of a smoke alarm can call the city’s smoke alarm hotline, at 414-286-8980, to arrange a free installation.

